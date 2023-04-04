Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $45 SHOP NOW>>

Love Bubble
Love Bubble

by Harold Green III

Illustrated by Princess Karibo

Regular Price $9.99

Regular Price $12.99 CAD

ebook
Hardcover
ebook
Hardcover

On Sale

Dec 12, 2023

Page Count

32 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780762481569

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Emotions & Feelings

Description

An inspiring and lyrical picture book about the power of love for self and community.

Love bubbles are meant to protect us from the trouble that can find us in daily life. They require faith, hope, and persistence to give them power. Encouraging readers to dig deep and believe in themselves, Harold Green III's Love Bubble reminds children of the power of love—for ourselves and everyone around us.

