Love Bubble
Description
An inspiring and lyrical picture book about the power of love for self and community.
Love bubbles are meant to protect us from the trouble that can find us in daily life. They require faith, hope, and persistence to give them power. Encouraging readers to dig deep and believe in themselves, Harold Green III's Love Bubble reminds children of the power of love—for ourselves and everyone around us.
