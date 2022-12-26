Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

Keep Dreaming, Black Child
Keep Dreaming, Black Child

by Nyasha Williams

Illustrated by Sawyer Cloud

Regular Price $17.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

Hardcover

On Sale

Dec 5, 2023

Page Count

32 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780762482818

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Diversity & Multicultural

Description

An inspirational picture book for BIPOC children about the power of big dreams—for their future selves, their communities, and the larger world.

Nyasha Williams’s latest picture book is a moving and powerful invitation to BIPOC children to fully explore their dreams for the future. Dreams provide purpose and meaning—they are ideas born of love. They take time to sprout and can sometimes be clouded by the doubts of others, BUT with patience and discipline, we can rely on our visions for a better world by following our dreams. Interspersed with explanations of what dreams are and why they are important, are affirmations that offer precise ideas for ways our dreams can effect change. Encouraging readers to reach for the stars and embrace others for what they are or wish to be, Keep Dreaming, Black Child reminds children of the power of hope.

