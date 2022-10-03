Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+

I Am Somebody
I Am Somebody

by Nyasha Williams

Illustrated by Ashley Evans

Hardcover

On Sale

Jun 27, 2023

Page Count

32 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780762480517

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Values & Virtues

Description

An empowering picture book about the importance of stepping up (and speaking up) to address injustice and effect change within our daily lives, from the author of I Affirm Me: The ABCs of Inspiration for Black Kids.

I Am Somebody takes the reader on a journey over the course of a day, as our main character notices various forms of neglect and injustice—from trash on the sidewalk and students butting in line waiting for the bus, to not sharing on the playground and bullying about food. In each instance, the young child remarks that SOMEBODY should do something to remedy the situation(s) until, eventually, they realize that they are the person that can effect change. This powerful story reminds us that every living thing is unique and should be treated with kindness and respect and that we are ALL “somebody.”

What's Inside

