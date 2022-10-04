Description

An empowering picture book about the importance of stepping up (and speaking up) to address injustice and effect change within our daily lives, from the author of I Affirm Me: The ABCs of Inspiration for Black Kids.



I Am Somebody takes the reader on a journey over the course of a day, as our main character notices various forms of neglect and injustice—from trash on the sidewalk and students butting in line waiting for the bus, to not sharing on the playground and bullying about food. In each instance, the young child remarks that SOMEBODY should do something to remedy the situation(s) until, eventually, they realize that they are the person that can effect change. This powerful story reminds us that every living thing is unique and should be treated with kindness and respect and that we are ALL “somebody.”