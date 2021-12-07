Brown Is Warm, Black Is Bright

A long overdue book that lyrically celebrates and teaches positive associations with two of the most important colors on Earth, black and brown.



Have you ever paused to savor the power and beauty of brown and black? Brown is strong as a tree and sweet as honey in tea; black is the hopeful promise of a seed and the grace of a bird in flight… and the quiet space where dreams begin.



In this groundbreaking picture book, poetic text and lush imagery celebrates two essential colors that capture all the richness and depth life, love, and the natural world have to offer.