Brown Is Warm, Black Is Bright
Brown Is Warm, Black Is Bright

by Sarah L. Thomson

Illustrated by Keith Mallett

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316424196

USD: $18.99  /  CAD: $23.99

ON SALE: August 30th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Concepts / Colors

PAGE COUNT: 40

Hardcover

A long overdue book that lyrically celebrates and teaches positive associations with two of the most important colors on Earth, black and brown.
 

Have you ever paused to savor the power and beauty of brown and black? Brown is strong as a tree and sweet as honey in tea; black is the hopeful promise of a seed and the grace of a bird in flight… and the quiet space where dreams begin.

In this groundbreaking picture book, poetic text and lush imagery celebrates two essential colors that capture all the richness and depth life, love, and the natural world have to offer.

