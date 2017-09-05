Summer Color!

A celebration of the wonder and colors of every child’s favorite season–summer!



In this celebration of the outdoors, two rambunctious children take off on an adventure from their own backyard. In each new scene they discover the wondrous details–and beautiful colors–of nature. Even when a little summer rain threatens to dampen their grand adventure, the fun continues as woodland scenes come to life in a whole new way.



Diana Murray’s spirited verse paired with Zoe Persico’s charming illustrations hits a wonderful balance of sophisticated and sweet, with details that young children will immediately relate to and layered verse that will enchant readers of all ages.