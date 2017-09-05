Zoe Persico is a lover of rainstorms rolling in on summer afternoons, and of all things color. She enjoys illustrating for children’s books and animation, and some of her clients are Dreamworks TV, Sesame Workshop, American Girl, and more. Zoe grew up in the Midwest, and she currently resides in the Pacific Northwest where the rain never seems to really stop, but gives her plenty of excuses to go stomp in puddles.