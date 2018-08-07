Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Georgia's Terrific, Colorific Experiment
Is it possible for science and art to really mix?
Georgia wants to be a scientist, and a great one at that. But in order become a great scientist, she must first create her own, unique experiment. Her mother, father, grandma, and brother all want to help, but they’re artists. How could they possibly help her with science? Everyone knows art and science just don’t go together!
As Georgia struggles to create her unique experiment, she eventually learns that sometimes science, too, can be a work of art.
Reader Reviews
Praise
Related Reads
Counting Elephants
Math + Magic = chaos. A zany book about counting elephants before they disappear! Our poor counter just wants to count her ten elephants, but…
Awesome Achievers in Science
Part of a super fun middle grade series, Awesome Achievers in Science puts the spotlight on lesser-known heroes and their contributions in major scientific fields.Everyone…
Lexi Magill and the Teleportation Tournament
For fans of The Amazing Race, Lexi Magill and the Teleportation Tournament is the perfect adventure for middle grade readers who like scavenger hunts and…
Goodnight, Constellations
Explore the stars and well-known constellations with your baby or toddler in this delightfully illustrated star-filled board book. Introduce your little stargazers to the wonders…