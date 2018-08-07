Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Georgia's Terrific, Colorific Experiment

Georgia's Terrific, Colorific Experiment

by

Science and art come together in this colorful and empowering picture book about a strong minded girl scientist and her artist family.


Is it possible for science and art to really mix?

Georgia wants to be a scientist, and a great one at that. But in order become a great scientist, she must first create her own, unique experiment. Her mother, father, grandma, and brother all want to help, but they’re artists. How could they possibly help her with science? Everyone knows art and science just don’t go together!

As Georgia struggles to create her unique experiment, she eventually learns that sometimes science, too, can be a work of art.

Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Science & Technology

On Sale: April 2nd 2019

Price: $17.99 / $23.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780762465248

Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

Emotionally satisfying and visually appealing, Georgia's story is fun to peruse.—Kirkus Reviews
"It certainly gets the A into STEAM.... A scientific adventure full of luster."—Booklist
Read More Read Less