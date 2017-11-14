Halloween Trick or Treat
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Halloween Trick or Treat

A Colors Book

Illustrated by Lydia Nichols

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Board book / ISBN-13: 9780762493166

USD: $8.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: July 24th 2018

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Concepts / Colors

PAGE COUNT: 22

Select a format:

Board book
ebook
Learn all the basic colors in this fun and spooky Halloween board book, complete with a fun cast of trick-or-treaters. A red crayon, an orange pumpkin, a purple cat, a black vampire, a white ghost and more are included in this adorable Halloween colors book for toddlers. With Lydia Nichols’s fresh yet retro style illustrations and spot glitter making the cover extra festive, this board book is sure to be the perfect gift for young trick-or-treaters at Halloween.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less