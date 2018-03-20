Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Halloween Trick or Treat

A Colors Book

Learn all the basic colors in this fun and spooky Halloween board book, complete with a fun cast of trick-or-treaters.
A red crayon, an orange pumpkin, a purple cat, a black vampire, a white ghost and more are included in this adorable Halloween colors book for toddlers. With Lydia Nichols’s fresh yet retro style illustrations and spot glitter making the cover extra festive, this board book is sure to be the perfect gift for young trick-or-treaters at Halloween.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Concepts / Colors

On Sale: August 14th 2018

Price: $7.99 / $9.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 22

ISBN-13: 9780762493159

