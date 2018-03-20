Halloween Trick or Treat

Learn all the basic colors in this fun and spooky Halloween board book, complete with a fun cast of trick-or-treaters.

A red crayon, an orange pumpkin, a purple cat, a black vampire, a white ghost and more are included in this adorable Halloween colors book for toddlers. With Lydia Nichols’s fresh yet retro style illustrations and spot glitter making the cover extra festive, this board book is sure to be the perfect gift for young trick-or-treaters at Halloween.