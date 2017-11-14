Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Lydia Nichols

Lydia Nichols is an illustrator who has worked with a number of clients, including Google, Girl Scouts, MoMA, Cricket Magazine, Habro/Playskool, and more. She is the author of numerous children’s books, including Halloween Trick or Treat: A Colors Book by RP Kids. She lives near San Francisco, CA.
