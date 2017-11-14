Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Lydia Nichols
Lydia Nichols is an illustrator who has worked with a number of clients, including Google, Girl Scouts, MoMA, Cricket Magazine, Habro/Playskool, and more. She is the author of numerous children’s books, including Halloween Trick or Treat: A Colors Book by RP Kids. She lives near San Francisco, CA.Read More
By the Author
The ABCs of Halloween
Learn your ABCs in this silly and spooky Halloween board book, complete with a fun cast of trick-or-treaters.A is for Astronaut, M is for Mummy,…
Halloween Trick or Treat
Learn all the basic colors in this fun and spooky Halloween board book, complete with a fun cast of trick-or-treaters. A red crayon, an orange…