Sarah L. Thomson
Sarah L. Thomson has published more than forty books, including award-winning prose for children and young adults, fiction and nonfiction, picture books and novels. Her work includes poetry for the youngest readers as well as nonfiction about gorillas, sharks, plesiosaurs, saber-toothed cats, and other fascinating creatures. Sarah lives in Portland, Maine and she invites you to visit her at http://www.sarahlthomson.com.Read More
Charles Santoso has illustrated many books, including Dandy by Ame Dyckman, I Don’t Like Koala! by Sean Ferrell, the New York Times bestseller Wishtree by Katherine Applegate, and Ida, Always by Caron Levis. He moves between different countries to live and work but calls Sydney, Australia home. He invites you to visit him at http://www.charlessantoso.com.
By the Author
Wombat Underground
Inspired by viral online stories during the 2019-2020 wildfires in Australia featuring wombats 'saving' other animals taking shelter in their burrows, here is a lyrical…