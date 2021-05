Sarah L. Thomson

has published more than forty books, including award-winning prose for children and young adults, fiction and nonfiction, picture books and novels. Her work includes poetry for the youngest readers as well as nonfiction about gorillas, sharks, plesiosaurs, saber-toothed cats, and other fascinating creatures. Sarah lives in Portland, Maine and she invites you to visit her at http://www.sarahlthomson.com has illustrated many books, includingby Ame Dyckman,by Sean Ferrell, thebestsellerby Katherine Applegate, andby Caron Levis. He moves between different countries to live and work but calls Sydney, Australia home. He invites you to visit him at http://www.charlessantoso.com