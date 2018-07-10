Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Charles Santoso
Charles Santoso has illustrated several picture books, including The Snurtch and I Don’t Like Koala. He worked at Animal Logic as a concept artist/art director and was involved in various animated feature film and TV commercial projects. Charles Santoso’s work has been exhibited in Sydney and also internationally in North America and France. He currently lives and works in Singapore.
