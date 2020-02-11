Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Adriana Brad Schanen
Adriana Brad Schanen lives in Montclair, NJ with her husband and two very, very, extra-very lively daughters. Quinny & Hopper is her first children’s book. Visit her online at adrianabradschanen.com.
Charles Santoso loves drawing little things in his little journal and dreams about funny, wondrous stories. Some books he’s illustrated include I Don’t Like Koala by Sean Ferrell, Ida, Always by Caron Levis, Penguin & Tiny Shrimp Don’t Do Bedtime by Cate Berry and the New York Times bestseller Wishtree by Katherine Applegate. He is currently working in sunny Singapore. You can visit him at charlessantoso.com.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use