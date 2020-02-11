Adriana Brad Schanen lives in Montclair, NJ with her husband and two very, very, extra-very lively daughters. Quinny & Hopper is her first children’s book. Visit her online at adrianabradschanen.com.



Charles Santoso loves drawing little things in his little journal and dreams about funny, wondrous stories. Some books he’s illustrated include I Don’t Like Koala by Sean Ferrell, Ida, Always by Caron Levis, Penguin & Tiny Shrimp Don’t Do Bedtime by Cate Berry and the New York Times bestseller Wishtree by Katherine Applegate. He is currently working in sunny Singapore. You can visit him at charlessantoso.com.