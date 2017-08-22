Partners in Slime

Quinny and Hopper are unstoppable. Together, they tamed a killer chicken, broke the Third Grade Rules, and proved to everyone that they could be best friends.





But Hopper has doubts that anyone–even Quinny–can save him from his impending doom: a surgery removing tonsils he is really, really not ready to part ways with.





To help Hopper overcome his tonsillectomy fears, Quinny decides to reveal his birthday surprise early: a trip to a museum where they’ll get to see a real brain up close and personal. Hopper needs something to live for.





But Quinny is torn when her sometimes-friend, sometimes-enemy, Victoria Porridge, invites her to the most amazing party ever on the exact same day.





Quinny and Hopper are back in this hilarious and heartfelt sequel about friendship, changes, and staying true to yourself.



