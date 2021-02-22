Gideon Sterer

Ellen Kalish is the Executive Director of Ravensbeard Wildlife Center, a rehabilitation and educational center that focuses on rescue and release for wild birds. She served on the board for the New York State Wildlife Rehabilitation Council, and is the recipient of the William R. Ginsberg Stewardship Award from the Woodstock Land Conservancy and the Appreciation Award from the Catskill Exotic Bird Club. She invites you to visit her online at ravensbeard.org.



Gideon Sterer is the author of From Ed’s to Ned’s, Not Your Nest!, The Night Knights, and The Midnight Fair, among others. Gideon grew up in the woods of upstate New York where his parents owned a little zoo, in which he would run around after-hours and let the animals out. He now lives in the Hudson Valley and invites you to visit him online at gideonsterer.com and @gideonsterer.



Ramona Kaulitzki is the illustrator of the #1 New York Times bestseller Sisters First, as well as Wonderful You, Badger’s Perfect Garden, and several others. She enjoys creating characters and breathing life into them while imagining the worlds in which they live, and her love of animals and nature is a major inspiration for her work. She invites you to visit her online at ramonakaulitzkiart.com and @ramonakaulitzki.