Use CHEER for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

I Will Read to You
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

I Will Read to You

by Gideon Sterer

Illustrated by Charles Santoso

Regular Price $18.99

Regular Price $23.99 CAD

Hardcover
Hardcover

Regular Price $18.99

Regular Price $23.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 1, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Aug 1, 2023

Page Count

40 Pages

Publisher

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

ISBN-13

9780316592611

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Monsters

Description

A gentle blend of spooky and sweet, I Will Read to You is a unique rhyming bedtime tale about empathy, storytime…and monsters.

Once upon a time, there was a boy who loved stories—scary ones about skeletons and witches, giants and ghosts, vampires, dragons, mummies and goblins. But he wondered…do monsters have anyone to read to them? Armed with only a book and a flashlight (and with his bemused mother in tow), he travels through the night, calling together every monster he can think of to make sure they get the bedtime story they need.

Delightfully spooky and surprisingly tender, I Will Read to You celebrates monsters, stories, and the way a good book can bring us together.

(Don't forget to find the little orange monster hidden on almost every page!)

What's Inside

Read More Read Less