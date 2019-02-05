Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Ramona Kaulitzki

Ramona Kaulitzki‘s biggest passions have always been drawing and storytelling. She enjoys creating characters and breathing life into them while imagining the worlds in which they live, and her love of animals and nature is a major inspiration for her work. You can visit her online at ramonakaulitzkiart.com.
