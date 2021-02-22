The Christmas Owl
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

The Christmas Owl

Based on the True Story of a Little Owl Named Rockefeller

by

by

Illustrated by

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316299121

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: October 5th 2021

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Birds

PAGE COUNT: 40

Hardcover
The story that captivated the country about a little owl who was found in the world’s most famous Christmas tree.
 
When Little Owl’s home is cut down by people saying it will make a beautiful Christmas tree, she’s not sure she wants anything to do with Christmas, whatever that means. But then she is saved by a woman named Ellen, whose house is merrily decorated for the holiday, and filled with birds who need someone to care for them. Surrounded by kindness and helpful new friends, Little Owl begins to wonder if Christmas might not be such a bad thing after all….
 
Co-written by Ellen Kalish, caretaker of the real owl found inside the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, The Christmas Owl is a charming story of friendship, compassion, and the true meaning of this special time of year.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews