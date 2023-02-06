The Twelve Hours of Christmas

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 10, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

In this reinvention of the classic holiday carol "The 12 Days of Christmas," five golden rings become five Nana hugs, eight maids a-milking become eight mugs of cocoa, and much more, as a family comes together to celebrate the holidays.



In the first hour of Christmas Santa left for me…a kitten underneath the Christmas tree!



It’s December 25th, and one big family isn’t wasting a minute of this special day! Grandparents arrive, cousins build snowmen, Uncle Lee tells jokes, Auntie takes pictures, and the whole family shares a holiday feast before it’s finally time to say goodbye and good night. This fun-filled, modern take on the classic song celebrates the most important part of Christmas Day: being together.