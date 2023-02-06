Jenn Bailey

Jenn Bailey is the author of the Schneider Family Honor Book A Friend for Henry. She is also an editor, a documentarian, a blue-ribbon pie baker, and an eager traveler. She lives in Kansas with her husband Kevin (he makes the best tea) and invites you to visit her online at jennbailey.com.



Brittany Jackson is the New York Times bestselling illustrator Parker Looks Up and Parker Shines On, among others. She has also worked as a character and outfit designer for social networking and gaming platforms. She lives in Michigan and invites you to visit her online at beagifted.com or on Instagram @bea.gifted.

