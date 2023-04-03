Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $45 SHOP NOW>>

The Last Slice
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Last Slice

A Three Kings Day Treat

by Melissa Seron Richardson

Illustrated by Monica Arnaldo

Regular Price $18.99

Regular Price $23.99 CAD

Hardcover
Hardcover

Regular Price $18.99

Regular Price $23.99 CAD

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Dec 5, 2023

Page Count

40 Pages

Publisher

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

ISBN-13

9780316436298

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Christmas & Advent

Description

A humorous holiday tale about the hilarious highs and lows of eating one very special Three Kings Day dessert: the Rosca de Reyes, a sweet bread with a figurine of the baby Jesus hidden inside!

Marta is finally old enough for her own slice of the special, sneaky dessert she loves so much—la Rosca de Reyes.

The colorful crown of sweet bread is so tempting, but Marta knows the truth—there’s a baby hiding in the dessert: el Niño Dios. Marta can’t help but wonder what will happen if she accidentally eats the little figurine of baby Jesus. 

Suddenly, Marta will do whatever it takes to avoid picking the last slice of la rosca—no matter how badly she wants a bite!

This humorous story of one girl’s journey to overcome her fears explores the traditions of Three Kings Day and the importance of family and faith.
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less