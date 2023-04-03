Description

A humorous holiday tale about the hilarious highs and lows of eating one very special Three Kings Day dessert: the Rosca de Reyes, a sweet bread with a figurine of the baby Jesus hidden inside!



Marta is finally old enough for her own slice of the special, sneaky dessert she loves so much—la Rosca de Reyes.



The colorful crown of sweet bread is so tempting, but Marta knows the truth—there’s a baby hiding in the dessert: el Niño Dios. Marta can’t help but wonder what will happen if she accidentally eats the little figurine of baby Jesus.



Suddenly, Marta will do whatever it takes to avoid picking the last slice of la rosca—no matter how badly she wants a bite!



This humorous story of one girl’s journey to overcome her fears explores the traditions of Three Kings Day and the importance of family and faith.

