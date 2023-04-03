Melissa Seron Richardson

Melissa Seron Richardson is a Mexican American mom of three who lives in Utah. Having grown up as a mixed-race child, she hopes her work will give a voice and a path to other mixed-race kids to discover where they belong. The Last Slice is her picture book debut. Melissa invites you to follow her on Twitter @SweaterGirl.





Monica Arnaldo is the author of several picture books, including Are You a Cheeseburger?, and her illustrations have also appeared in middle-grade novels and children’s magazines. She lives in Quebec with her family. Monica invites you to visit her at monica-arnaldo.com or follow her on Instagram @monicarnaldo.