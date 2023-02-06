Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Joy to the World
Joy to the World

A Christmas Song

Illustrated by Sara Gianassi

On Sale

Oct 3, 2023

Page Count

18 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780762483075

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Christmas & Advent

Description

Joy to the world, the Lord is come in this celebratory new Christmas board book!

Heaven and nature sing a celebration to the birth of Jesus in this joyful, uplifting, and bright board book. Enchanting illustrations featuring furry, feathery, and cozy woodland creatures by Sara Gianassi make this a new family classic to read each Christmas season. 

What's Inside

