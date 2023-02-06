Countdown for Nochebuena

A joyful story featuring both the importance of family and the Latine celebration of Christmas Eve that counts up to twelve and back down again. Also available in a shorter board book edition.

This charming, bouncy text that alternates between English and Spanish and counts holiday elements like dancers, singers, and special foods up to twelve—to midnight, when Christmas Eve turns to Christmas and presents are opened!—and back down again, pairs perfectly with its illustrative context clues. In this story, family members young and old are excited to gather in their best festive clothes to celebrate Nochebuena, a Christmas Eve celebration for Latine people around the world. Simple yet lyrical text inspired by the author-illustrator's Cuban American heritage combines with a warm art style perfect for celebrating the holiday.