Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Countdown for Nochebuena
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Countdown for Nochebuena

by Adriana Hernández Bergstrom

Regular Price $15.99

Regular Price $21.99 CAD

Hardcover
Board book
Hardcover
Board book

Regular Price $15.99

Regular Price $21.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 3, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Oct 3, 2023

Page Count

40 Pages

Publisher

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

ISBN-13

9780316467919

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Christmas & Advent

Description

A joyful story featuring both the importance of family and the Latine celebration of Christmas Eve that counts up to twelve and back down again. Also available in a shorter board book edition.

This charming, bouncy text that alternates between English and Spanish and counts holiday elements like dancers, singers, and special foods up to twelve—to midnight, when Christmas Eve turns to Christmas and presents are opened!—and back down again, pairs perfectly with its illustrative context clues. In this story, family members young and old are excited to gather in their best festive clothes to celebrate Nochebuena, a Christmas Eve celebration for Latine people around the world. Simple yet lyrical text inspired by the author-illustrator's Cuban American heritage combines with a warm art style perfect for celebrating the holiday.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less