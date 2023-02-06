Adriana Hernández Bergstrom

Adriana Hernández-Bergstrom is an up-and-coming Cuban American mixed-media author-illustrator and designer. Her debut picture book was Abuelita and I Make Flan. She received a Walter Dean Myers Grant from We Need Diverse Books and was chosen as a WNDB Mentee in illustration. She studied industrial design at RISD and printmaking and theatre production at the University of Miami. Adriana lived in Germany for many years and speaks English, Spanish, and German.

