Countdown for Nochebuena

A joyful story featuring both the importance of family and the Latine celebration of Christmas Eve that counts down from twelve to one. Also available in an expanded paper over board edition.

This charming, bouncy text alternates between English and Spanish and pairs perfectly with its illustrative context clues. Children will count holiday elements like clock chimes, plates of delicious food, and tired musicians from midnight—when Christmas Eve turns to Christmas and presents are opened!—to one. In this story, family members young and old gather in their best festive clothes to celebrate Nochebuena, a Christmas Eve celebration for Latine people around the world. Simple yet lyrical text inspired by the author-illustrator's Cuban American heritage combines with a warm art style perfect for celebrating the holiday.