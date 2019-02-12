Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Sisters First
A lovely, lyrical ode to the magic of sisterhood by beloved former first daughters and bestselling authors Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
* "In this funny and heartfelt memoir, the twin daughters of President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush offer their perspective on growing up in the public eye.... Readers will be entertained by this charming, wild, and wonderful pair of life stories."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
"This illuminating work from the daughters of one of America's most well-known families offers a satisfying behind-the-scenes look into the personal side of politics."—Library Journal
"An enjoyably nostalgic scrapbook stocked full of memories from twins born into a political dynasty."—Kirkus Reviews
"The two first daughters emerge as surprisingly well-adjusted, intelligent young women with strong family bonds in this insightful look at life inside the White House."—Booklist