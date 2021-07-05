Sisters aren’t just super, they’re superheroes in this celebration of friendship and sisterhood by Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush.
Emma has been lonely all her life growing up in a neighborhood with no other kids—until the day two sets of sisters move to her street! The girls immediately form a club, only to discover that something mysterious is going on. They’ve each always had special talents, but when they work together, it's almost like their skills become…superpowers. Now the sisterhood is ready to help their neighborhood thrive, as long as they can keep the spooky Ms. Wigglestoot from discovering their secret. Or maybe there’s a way these super sisters can help their archnemesis too….
From former first daughters Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush, authors of the #1 New York Times bestselling Sisters First, The Superpower Sisterhood makes it clear that with sisters by your side, life is pretty exciting. And anything is possible!
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for Sisters First:
2019 ABC Best Books for Young Readers
"[A] heartfelt picture book tribute to sisterhood—both literal and figurative." —Publishers Weekly
Praise for Sisters First: Stories from Our Wild and Wonderful Life:
* "In this funny and heartfelt memoir, the twin daughters of President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush offer their perspective on growing up in the public eye.... Readers will be entertained by this charming, wild, and wonderful pair of life stories." —Publishers Weekly, starred review
