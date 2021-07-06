Sisters aren’t just super, they’re superheroes in this celebration of friendship and sisterhood by Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush.



Emma has been lonely all her life growing up in a neighborhood with no other kids—until the day two sets of sisters move to her street! The girls immediately form a club, only to discover that something mysterious is going on. They’ve each always had special talents, but when they work together, it's almost like their skills become…superpowers. Now the sisterhood is ready to help their neighborhood thrive, as long as they can keep the spooky Ms. Wigglestoot from discovering their secret. Or maybe there’s a way these super sisters can help their archnemesis too….



From former first daughters Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush, authors of the #1 New York Times bestselling Sisters First, The Superpower Sisterhood makes it clear that with sisters by your side, life is pretty exciting. And anything is possible!