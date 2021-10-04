Lulu and Zoey
Lulu and Zoey

A Sister Story

by Carrie Finison

Illustrated by Brittany Jackson

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780762473984

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: June 7th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Family / Siblings

PAGE COUNT: 32

Sometimes Lulu wants to play, but her big sister Zoey doesn’t. Sometimes Zoey tries to share, but Lulu won’t. Sometimes, it is HARD to get along with a sister! But, sometimes, sisters come together and create something wonderful. This charming story follows the adventures of Lulu and Zoey as they navigate the ups and downs of sisterhood and find there is room in their hearts for each other.

