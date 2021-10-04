Carrie Finison

Brittany Jackson loves telling stories through her art, from dynamic and diverse character design, to delightfully fun and energetic children's book illustrations. She attended the College for Creative Studies and was the Grand Prize Winner of the L Ron Hubbard's Illustrator of the Future Award in 2007. Her debut illustrated picture book is the New York Times Bestseller, Parker Looks Up, published by Aladdin Books.

writes and develops fiction and nonfiction writing for educational, textbook, and assessment publishers. Her work includes, and the forthcoming(2022).