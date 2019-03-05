Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Sisters First
A lovely, lyrical ode to the magic of sisterhood by beloved former first daughters and bestselling authors Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush.Read More
A young girl’s wish is granted when a new sister arrives. While the baby can’t do much, over time the big and little siblings become inseparable, playing and dancing, imagining and laughing. By each other’s sides, they are smarter, kinder, and braver than they ever thought they could be. And they are forever sisters first.
This exquisite celebration of the bond between sisters is inspired by the spirited childhood of Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush, authors of the #1 New York Times bestseller Sisters First: Stories from Our Wild and Wonderful Life.
Edition: Unabridged
