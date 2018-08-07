Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Watch Out for Wolf!
There’s so much for these little piggies to do before their party-they have to bake the cake, decorate the house, deliver the invitations, and, most importantly, watch out for Wolf!
With clever nods to various fairytales and nursery rhymes sprinkled throughout, this picturebook takes the classic Three Little Pigs story in a new direction, celebrating friendship and great party planning.
Hardcover
"[...] richly colored, cartoonish illustrations of adorable little pigs in various states of wide-eyed panic."—Publishers Weekly
PRAISE FOR TEACHER'S PET, THE
"Perfect for classroom read-alouds."—School Library Journal
