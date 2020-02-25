Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Watch Out for Wolf!

Watch Out for Wolf!

by

Illustrated by

A perfect read-aloud twist on a favorite tale, from Anica Mrose Rissi and Charles Santoso.

There’s so much for these little piggies to do before their party — they have to bake the cake, decorate the house, deliver the invitations, and, most importantly, watch out for Wolf!

With clever nods to various fairytales and nursery rhymes sprinkled throughout, this picture book takes the classic Three Little Pigs story in a new direction, celebrating friendship and great party planning.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Pigs

On Sale: April 4th 2019

Price: $17.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9781368053310

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

PRAISE FOR TEACHER'S PET, THE

"Perfect for classroom read-alouds."—School Library Journal
"[...] richly colored, cartoonish illustrations of adorable little pigs in various states of wide-eyed panic."—Publishers Weekly
Read More Read Less