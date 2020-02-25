A perfect read-aloud twist on a favorite tale, from Anica Mrose Rissi and Charles Santoso.



There’s so much for these little piggies to do before their party — they have to bake the cake, decorate the house, deliver the invitations, and, most importantly, watch out for Wolf!





With clever nods to various fairytales and nursery rhymes sprinkled throughout, this picture book takes the classic Three Little Pigs story in a new direction, celebrating friendship and great party planning.