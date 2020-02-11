Anica Mrose Rissi grew up on an island off the coast of Maine, where she read a lot of books and loved a lot of pets. She now tells and collects stories, makes up songs on her violin, and eats lots of cheese with her friends in Princeton, New Jersey, where she lives with her dog, Arugula. She is also the author of Watch Out for Wolf!, illustrated by Charles Santoso, The Teacher’s Pet, illustrated by Zachariah OHora, and the Anna, Banana chapter-book series. Find out more at anicarissi.com and follow @anicarissi on Instagram and Twitter.

Mika Song grew up in Manila, Philippines and Honolulu, Hawaii before moving to New York to study at Pratt Institute. Before devoting herself to writing and illustrating children’s books, she worked in children’s educational animation. In 2015, she received the Portfolio Award at the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators Winter Conference in NYC. Some of her books include A Friend for Henry, written by Jenn Bailey, and Tea with Oliver and Picnic with Oliver, both of which she wrote and illustrated. Visit her online at mikasongdraws.com.