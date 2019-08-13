Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Love, Sophia on the Moon
Life on Earth isn’t always fair, so Sophia runs off to the moon, where there are no bedtimes, no time-outs, and no Mom.
But as Sophia and her mom send letters to each other, Mom has a clever comeback for all of Sophia’s angry notes. Home starts to sound not-quite-so-bad, especially when Mom reports that someone from the moon has moved in to Sophia’s old room, they’re having spaghetti for dinner, and they’re reading Sophia’s favorite story at bedtime.
A through line of unconditional love underscored with lots of humor and imagination makes this picturebook a stellar pick for storytime.
Hardcover
"This lovely, funny, tender story exhibits incredibly clever storytelling. . . . Terrific."—Booklist
PRAISE FOR WATCH OUT FOR WOLF!
"Gently subversive . . . [with] a funny resolution."—Publishers Weekly
