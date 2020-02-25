Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Love, Sophia on the Moon

Life on Earth isn’t always fair, so Sophia runs off to the moon, where there are no bedtimes, no time-outs, and no Mom.

But as Sophia and her mom send letters to each other, Mom has a clever comeback for all of Sophia’s angry notes. Home starts to sound not-quite-so-bad, especially when Mom reports that someone from the moon has moved in to Sophia’s old room, they’re having spaghetti for dinner, and they’re reading Sophia’s favorite story at bedtime.

A through line of unconditional love underscored with lots of humor and imagination makes this picturebook a stellar pick for storytime.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Runaways

On Sale: March 4th 2020

Price: $17.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9781368061735

"A gentle, even adorable reminder for children that their parent still loves them even if they yell.... Readers will love it to the moon and back."—Kirkus Reviews
Praise for Watch Out for Wolf!:
"Gently subversive . . . [with] a funny resolution."—Publishers Weekly
"This lovely, funny, tender story exhibits incredibly clever storytelling. . . . Terrific."—Booklist
