Douglas W. Tallamy
Doug Tallamy is a professor in the Department of Entomology and Wildlife Ecology at the University of Delaware, where he has authored 97 research publications and has taught insect-related courses for 40 years. Chief among his research goals is to better understand the many ways insects interact with plants and how such interactions determine the diversity of animal communities. Among his awards are the Garden Club of America Margaret Douglas Medal for Conservation and the Tom Dodd, Jr. Award of Excellence, the 2018 AHS B. Y. Morrison Communication Award, and the 2019 Cynthia Westcott Scientific Writing Award. Doug is author of Bringing Nature Home, Nature’s Best Hope, and The Nature of Oaks; and co-founder with Michelle Alfandari of HOMEGROWN NATIONAL PARK®. Learn more at HNPARK.org.
Nature's Best Hope (Young Readers' Edition)
This middle grade edition of the groundbreaking bestseller by Doug Tallamy will inspire kids to use their backyard to help save the planet. Douglas W.…
Conserve the Birds Book + 2023 Calendar Gift Set
Website exclusive 2-calendar set.Help preserve and celebrate our precious wildlife.Audubon Birds Page-A-Day Calendar 2023 features hundreds of diverse and captivating species from habitats around the…
The Nature of Oaks
“With our hearts and minds focused on the stewardship of the only planet we have, the best way to engage in a hopeful future is…
Nature's Best Hope
“Tallamy lays out all you need to know to participate in one of the great conservation projects of our time. Read it and get started!” —Elizabeth…
The Living Landscape
“This thoughtful, intelligent book is all about connectivity, addressing a natural world in which we are the primary influence.” —The New York Times Books Review…
Bringing Nature Home
“A fascinating study of the trees, shrubs, and vines that feed the insects, birds, and other animals in the suburban garden.” —The New York Times…