“This thoughtful, intelligent book is all about connectivity, addressing a natural world in which we are the primary influence.” —The New York Times Books Review



“Two giants of the natural gardening world, Rick Darke and Doug Tallamy, have collaborated on their best work yet.” —The New York Times



“Gives meaningful definition to the idea of biodiversity . . . . the book offers guidance for creating beautiful landscapes that will be durable and “support life without sacrificing aesthetics.” —Publishers Weekly



“Essential for gardeners and nature lovers interested in sustainability.” —Booklist



“A fascinating and beautiful book on creating gardens for wildlife.” —Library Journal



“Together [Darke and Tallamy] explain how to create a beautiful home landscape that nourishes and fosters wildlife.” —Garden Design Magazine



“With beautiful photos and many examples, they argue eloquently that gardens can be civilized, lovely and even elegant while incorporating local plants and creating habitat for birds and the entire ecosystem in which they live.” —Chicago Tribune



“A rich guide on creating sustainable landscapes.” —Sunset



“Will become the most popular book of the decade.” —Real Dirt



“Here’s the book of the season, worth contemplating all winter long for the heartfelt and elegant practicality of its environmentalism. . . . Darke’s beautiful photos stress the interconnectedness of nature, while illustrating how to create healthy ecosystems that serve humans, plants, animals, insects and birds.” —Pacific Northwest Magazine



“Striking images.” —Coastal Homes



“The Living Landscape will enable you to create a garden that is full of life and fulfills both human needs and the needs of wildlife communities.” —The Detroit News



“The Living Landscape by Rick Darke and Doug Tallamy is a beautiful guide to creating and maintaining a landscape that is not only beautiful and functional for its human inhabitants but also offers food and shelter for wildlife.” —Daily Herald



“Both a primer on how landscapes develop in the wild and a manual for learning how to observe wild areas and then apply nature’s principles to your own garden, the book has breathtaking photographs by the authors of wildlife including birds, butterflies, moths, turtles, and bees luxuriating in habitats provided by gardens designed with their needs in mind.” —Gardenista



“This book describes how home gardeners can help support sustainability and biodiversity through including in their garden plants that provide food for birds and bugs and serve as a pollination source for bees, including suggested plants for every climate and region.” —The York Weekly