Daddy-Daughter Day

A celebration of the love #girldads share with their daughters, musician Pierce Freelon's picture book debut is a joyous anthem brought to life by Olivia Duchess's beautiful and adorable illustrations.



A daddy and daughter can’t let this perfect day go to waste—so what will they do and where will they go?



Play hopscotch in the park or build a pillow fort and stay inside?

Shoot the perfect alley-oop or host a tea party on the half-court line?

Frolic like princesses or find a big tree to climb?



If life gives them puddles, they’ll jump and splash and play!





