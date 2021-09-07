Daddy-Daughter Day
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Daddy-Daughter Day

by Pierce Freelon

Illustrated by Olivia Duchess

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316055260

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: May 3rd 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Diversity & Multicultural

PAGE COUNT: 40

Hardcover
A celebration of the love #girldads share with their daughters, musician Pierce Freelon's picture book debut is a joyous anthem brought to life by Olivia Duchess's beautiful and adorable illustrations.  

A daddy and daughter can’t let this perfect day go to waste—so what will they do and where will they go?
 
Play hopscotch in the park or build a pillow fort and stay inside?
Shoot the perfect alley-oop or host a tea party on the half-court line?
Frolic like princesses or find a big tree to climb?  
 
If life gives them puddles, they’ll jump and splash and play!


 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews