Daddy-Daughter Day

A celebration of the love #girldads share with their daughters, musician Pierce Freelon's picture book debut is a joyous anthem brought to life by Olivia Duchess's beautiful and adorable illustrations.
A daddy and daughter can’t let this perfect day go to waste—so what will they do and where will they go?
Play hopscotch in the park or build a pillow fort and stay inside?
Shoot the perfect alley-oop or host a tea party on the half-court line?
Frolic like princesses or find a big tree to climb?
If life gives them puddles, they’ll jump and splash and play!
A daddy and daughter can’t let this perfect day go to waste—so what will they do and where will they go?
Play hopscotch in the park or build a pillow fort and stay inside?
Shoot the perfect alley-oop or host a tea party on the half-court line?
Frolic like princesses or find a big tree to climb?
If life gives them puddles, they’ll jump and splash and play!
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use