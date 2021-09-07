Pierce Freelon is an accomplished musician, producer, and educator from Durham, North Carolina. He is the co-creator of Beat Making Lab, an Emmy Award–winning PBS web series and is the writer, composer and co-director of the PBS animated series The History of White People in America, an official selection of the Tribeca Film Festival. His award-winning children's music has been featured on The Today Show, NPR and MSNBC, as well as in Rolling Stone.



Olivia Duchess is a London-based illustrator who grew up watching cartoons and constantly redrawing the characters she’d see. She graduated from Leeds University with a BFA in graphic and communication design and briefly worked in book and stationery design before deciding to pursue a career in illustration.