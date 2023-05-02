Orders over $45 ship FREE

Daddy & Me, Side by Side
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Daddy & Me, Side by Side

by Pierce Freelon

Illustrated by Nadia Fisher

Regular Price $18.99

Regular Price $23.99 CAD

Hardcover
Hardcover

Regular Price $18.99

Regular Price $23.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 2, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

May 2, 2023

Page Count

40 Pages

Publisher

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

ISBN-13

9780316055864

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Family / Multigenerational

Description

Each day is a grand adventure with the fathers and sons in this family in this lyrical picture book filled with lush illustrations. 
 
A young son and his father trek through trees and listen to birdsong, dig for worms and go fishing, and enjoy the breeze sitting side by side, just like Pop Pop and Daddy did, years ago.
 
A heartfelt and hopeful tale that touches on grieving the loss of a loved one as a father and son recreate old memories and make new ones in a day-long hiking adventure.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less