When I Was Your Age

Description

Peer into the future and reminisce about the present with this sci-fi picture book that speculates about a hopeful someday for today’s children.



Are you ready for a futuristic trip down memory lane? In this imaginative picture book, a grandmother reminisces to her grandchild Indigo about her childhood, back when humans lived on Earth and children biked to school instead of flying. On the new planet, robots do chores, telepathy has replaced texting, and cakes are 3D-printed. Each clever parallel between the past and present reveals both sweet similarities and stark differences. And though things are vastly different in this marvel-filled future, there is one thing that remains the same: the future is still bright.