Orders over $45 ship FREE

When I Was Your Age
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

When I Was Your Age

by Danette Byatt

Illustrated by Danette Byatt

Regular Price $17.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

Hardcover
Hardcover

Regular Price $17.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Mar 7, 2023

Page Count

32 Pages

Publisher

Worthy Kids

ISBN-13

9781546002567

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Family / Multigenerational

Description

Peer into the future and reminisce about the present with this sci-fi picture book that speculates about a hopeful someday for today’s children.
 
Are you ready for a futuristic trip down memory lane? In this imaginative picture book, a grandmother reminisces to her grandchild Indigo about her childhood, back when humans lived on Earth and children biked to school instead of flying. On the new planet, robots do chores, telepathy has replaced texting, and cakes are 3D-printed. Each clever parallel between the past and present reveals both sweet similarities and stark differences. And though things are vastly different in this marvel-filled future, there is one thing that remains the same: the future is still bright.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less