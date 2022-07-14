The Hello, Goodbye Window (Caldecott Medal Winner)





This award-winning tale by the author of the classic book The Phantom Tolbooth is a love song to that special relationship between grandparents and grandchild.



The kitchen window at Nanna and Poppy’s house is, for one little girl, a magic gateway. Everything important happens near it, through it, or beyond it. The world for this little girl will soon grow larger and more complex, but never more enchanting or deeply felt. Her story is both a voyage of discovery and a celebration of the commonplace wonders that define childhood, expressed as a joyful fusion of text with evocative and exuberant art that garnered the highest honor in children’s book illustration in 2006.







