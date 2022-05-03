In this profound and poignant story from New York Times bestselling creator Cori Doerrfeld, a child and grandparent discover more about each other as they explore the natural world.



Finn is in a horrible mood and doesn't want to talk about it. After some persuading, though, they agree to go for a hike with Grandpa. Throughout their forest walk, they see many different things: big, strong trees with networks of roots growing underneath, still water with schools of fish swimming below, and an expectant bird with eggs nestled under her. It’s when the pair pass fellow hikers that Finn realizes that people, just like the elements of nature, are more than they appear. Grandpa explains that sometimes beneath a person who seems like they won't understand what you’re feeling, is someone feeling the exact same way. Realizing Grandpa understands their emotions, Finn makes a promise to now think about what’s beneath the surface of what they can see.



This sweet and tender picture book celebrates both our differences and similarities.





