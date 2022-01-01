Orders over $45 ship FREE
Danette Byatt
Danette Byatt lives in Kitchener, Ontario, where she writes, illustrates, and designs all sorts of fun projects when she’s not out hiking, swimming and exploring — or burning up the dance floor (aka her living room). Danette’s favorite stories to tell contain uplifting messages of love, truth, and freedom. She also adds delightful small details, humor, and whimsy to everything she does. More about Danette and her creations can be found at danettebyatt.com.Read More
