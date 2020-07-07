Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Dwayne Reed
Dwayne Reed is America’s favorite rapping teacher from Chicago. In 2016, the music video for his hit song, “Welcome to the 4th Grade,” went viral and has since been viewed nearly two million times on YouTube. When he’s not writing, rapping, or teaching, Dwayne can be found presenting at educator conferences across the U.S., or loving on his beautiful wife, Simone.Read More
Simon B. Rhymin'
A humorous and heartwarming bounce-to-the-beat underdog story about a young rapper whose rhymes help bring his community together.Eleven-year-old Simon Barnes dreams of becoming a world-famous…