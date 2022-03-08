Gabriela Romero Lacruz
Gabriela Romero Lacruz was born and raised in Venezuela, and writes fantasy stories set in places that remind her of home. She now lives in Texas and splits her time between her love for science with her love for the arts. The Sun and The Void is her first novel.Read More
By the Author
The Sun and the Void
Set in a lush world inspired by the history and folklore of South America, The Sun and the Void is a sweeping epic fantasy of colonialism…