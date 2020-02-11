Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

When Harriet Tubman Led Her People to Freedom

by

Illustrated by

This poetic book is a resounding tribute to Tubman’s strength, humility, and devotion. With proper reverence, Weatherford and Nelson do justice to the woman who, long ago, earned over and over the name Moses.
ALA Notable Children's Book, 2007

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Cultural Heritage

On Sale: September 1st 2006

Price: $15.99 / $17.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 48

ISBN-13: 9780786851751

Hardcover
What's Inside

